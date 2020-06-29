Global  

COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China

Jerusalem Post Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in ChinaChina's Central Military Commission approved the use of the vaccine by the military on June 25 for a period of one year.
