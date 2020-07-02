Global  
 

Dame Vera Lynn: The passing of a British icon

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Dame Vera Lynn: The passing of a British iconIf any one person, apart from Winston Churchill, could be said to symbolize the Second World War for Britain, it was Vera Lynn.
