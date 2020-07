You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Deaths May Be Down Nationwide But These States Are New Hotspots



Coronavirus deaths may be declining nationally, but there are hotspots around the country that are seeing infections and death rates going up. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 13 hours ago Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown



Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 23 hours ago 'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus



Brazilian leader has repeatedly played down the threat from COVID-19, describing it as 'a little flu'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:23 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Iran reports 2,536 new coronavirus cases, 225,205 in total (MENAFN) Official IRNA news agency stated that Iran's confirmed new COVID-19 infections increased to 225,205 on Monday after an overnight recording of...

MENAFN.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this