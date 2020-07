MoH: 520 recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait, tally at 40,463 Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 5 (KUNA) -- Some 520 people recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this