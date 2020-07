You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing



Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Johnson & Johnson Speeds Up Vaccine Timeline



Johnson & Johnson plans to start testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate in humans in July. The company said it will move up the timeline by about two months to start clinical trials. Previously the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Ruby Princess: Class action building against cruise operator



Hit hard by the pandemic, the global cruise ship industry could remain in murky waters for some time. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this