Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger StoneFacebook officials said they took down Stone’s personal Facebook and Instagram pages and his Stone Cold Truth Facebook page, which had 141,000 followers.
0
