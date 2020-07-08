Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million

The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...
As President Donald Trump doubles down on reopening schools this fall, California has reported three straight days of more than 100 virus-related deaths, Texas reported its highest one-day total of new..