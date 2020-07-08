Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 millionThere have been more than 546,000 deaths linked to the virus so far, within the same range as the number of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country

Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country 00:32

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Doubles Down On Reopening Schools, States Continue To Grapple With Coronavirus Spikes [Video]

Trump Doubles Down On Reopening Schools, States Continue To Grapple With Coronavirus Spikes

As President Donald Trump doubles down on reopening schools this fall, California has reported three straight days of more than 100 virus-related deaths, Texas reported its highest one-day total of new..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:46Published
Health Headlines - 7-8-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 7-8-20

In today's health headlines we talk about a man who thinks that he may be vaccinated for COVID-19. Hospitals in North Texas may be getting more help soon after a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:31Published
Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge

That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

 The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.
Khaleej Times

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 11 million as Australian death toll at 104

 Global case numbers have passed 11 million people while Victoria battles to bring down a new outbreak of the virus.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •The AgeHinduNew Zealand Herald

WHO says Mideast at 'critical threshold' in virus numbers

WHO says Mideast at 'critical threshold' in virus numbers Shares The World Health Organization warned Wednesday the Middle East was at a decisive moment in the fight against the novel coronavirus, with cases surging as...
WorldNews


Tweets about this