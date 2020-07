You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night



More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown



Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 3 days ago Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police. He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this