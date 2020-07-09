Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sudan PM accepts resignation of six ministers, relieves minister of health of his post

MENAFN.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Khartoum, July 09, 2020, SPA -- In his first cabinet reshuffle since assuming office last August, Sudan's Prime Minister...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harsh Vardhan arrives at MHA for meeting over COVID situation in Delhi [Video]

Harsh Vardhan arrives at MHA for meeting over COVID situation in Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs for the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting shortly over..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories via video conferencing on June 17. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this