George Floyd's family sues Minneapolis and 4 officers over his death

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
George Floyd's family sues Minneapolis and 4 officers over his deathThe lawsuit was filed at US District Court in Minneapolis by Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who has represented other families in high-profile police killings of Black men.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment

George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment 01:57

 It could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020

