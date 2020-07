Tomorrow marks World Emoji Day, and in celebration of the event, Apple has shared a preview of upcoming 2020 emojis that will be added to iPhones, iPads, and...

Our phones are about to get coronavirus ... among 100 other new emojis A coronavirus emoji is one of over 100 new emojis being added on World Emoji Day on Friday, as the official list adapts to what people are talking about.

The Age 17 hours ago