MoH: 836 recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait, tally at 48,381 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 17 (KUNA) -- Some 836 people recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringin... πŸ‘“ View full article