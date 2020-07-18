Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamaal Bowman declared victor against Eliot Engel

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Jamaal Bowman declared victor against Eliot EngelIn the final count released Friday, Bowman bested Engel by a solid 15 points, 55-40.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel

Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel 00:32

 Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win [Video]

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win

The Bronx middle school principal has a strong early lead to unseat longtime Rep. Eliot Engel even though ballots are still being counted.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamaal Bowman Upsets Rep. Engel In N.Y. Democratic Primary

Jamaal Bowman Upsets Rep. Engel In N.Y. Democratic Primary Watch VideoIn the race for the House in New York's 16th district, middle school principal Jamaal Bowman upset incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel, who was running for his...
Newsy

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

 NEW YORK (AP) — Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary in another upset...
Seattle Times

Campaign 2020: Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel

 Bowman campaigned on the message that Engel, the 73-year-old chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had lost touch with his economically and racially...
CBS 2


Tweets about this

JLWilding

JLWilding 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @Jerusalem_Post: More than three weeks after the #NewYork congressional primaries, a key Democratic race was called for @JamaalBowmanNY… 5 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post More than three weeks after the #NewYork congressional primaries, a key Democratic race was called for… https://t.co/oVNNN2WsNt 6 minutes ago

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News More than three weeks after the New York congressional primaries, a key Democratic race was called for Jamaal Bowma… https://t.co/Ld9rdhJqUC 8 hours ago

ColumbusJNews

Columbus Jewish News More than three weeks after the New York congressional primaries, a key Democratic race was called for Jamaal Bowma… https://t.co/XWCK6LWu9L 9 hours ago

kjemoore15

Kathy Moore O'Connor RT @The74: UPDATE: Nearly a month after the election, @AP declared on Friday Bronx activist and educator @JamaalBowmanNY the Democratic pri… 12 hours ago

The74

The 74 UPDATE: Nearly a month after the election, @AP declared on Friday Bronx activist and educator @JamaalBowmanNY the D… https://t.co/L2UCQkWucF 12 hours ago

JTAnews

JTA | Jewish news In the final tally, the progressive educator bested the longtime pro-Israel incumbent by a solid 15 points. https://t.co/rwMlqoKpz9 13 hours ago

kampeas

(((Ron Kampeas))) Jamaal Bowman declared victor against Eliot Engel - Jewish Telegraphic Agency https://t.co/RryjD2ZVUm via @jtanews 13 hours ago