Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News



The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal



From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51 Published 2 days ago