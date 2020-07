Kuwait- 7.8 quake hits coast of Alaska, tsunami warning issued Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 22 (KUNA) -- A 7.8 earthquake rocked the coast of Alaska early Wednesday, according to the US Geolog... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this