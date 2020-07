Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

While in many countries, patients are being treated at home, in Azerbaijan all patients with positive test results are immediately placed in hospitals. While in many countries, patients are being treated at home, in Azerbaijan all patients with positive test results are immediately placed in hospitals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this