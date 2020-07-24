US watchdog to probe use of force in Portland; federal agents to Seattle
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
6 days ago) Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office will investigate allegations federal agents used excessive force against peaceful protesters in Portland.
3 days ago
Protesters in Portland continue to push back against federal agents in the city, Demonstrators once again gathered in front of a federal courthouse and clashed with troops on the ground. The protests in Portland started in May after the death of George Floyd.
Clashes continue between protesters and federal agents 00:42
Gov. Brown addresses federal withdrawal from Portland
Governor Kate Brown issued a video statement this afternoon — reiterating that federal agents will withdraw from Portland, and demanding that there be no further vandalism or violence downtown.
Federal agents to start leaving Portland
Oregeon's governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters will start leaving Portland tomorrow. It's part of a plan between the state and homeland security.
DOJ internal watchdog probing feds' use of force in Portland
The inspector general will also examine federal officers' response to civil unrest in Washington, D.C., including the clearing of demonstrators from Lafayette...
DOJ Watchdog Investigating Federal Agents' Actions In D.C., Portland
Watch VideoThe Department of Justice's watchdog agency is investigating the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. Members of...
Federal agents' use of force at protests faces internal U.S. government probes
The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog launched probes on Thursday into the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.,...
