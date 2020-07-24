Global  
 

US watchdog to probe use of force in Portland; federal agents to Seattle

Jerusalem Post Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
US watchdog to probe use of force in Portland; federal agents to SeattleJustice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office will investigate allegations federal agents used excessive force against peaceful protesters in Portland.
News video: Clashes continue between protesters and federal agents

Clashes continue between protesters and federal agents 00:42

 Protesters in Portland continue to push back against federal agents in the city, Demonstrators once again gathered in front of a federal courthouse and clashed with troops on the ground. The protests in Portland started in May after the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Brown addresses federal withdrawal from Portland [Video]

Gov. Brown addresses federal withdrawal from Portland

Governor Kate Brown issued a video statement this afternoon — reiterating that federal agents will withdraw from Portland, and demanding that there be no further vandalism or violence downtown.

Crowd chants "Black Lives Matter" during protest in Portland, Oregon [Video]

Crowd chants "Black Lives Matter" during protest in Portland, Oregon

Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have devolved into vandalism and clashes with..

Federal agents to start leaving Portland [Video]

Federal agents to start leaving Portland

Oregeon's governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters will start leaving Portland tomorrow. It's part of a plan between the state and homeland security.

DOJ internal watchdog probing feds' use of force in Portland

 The inspector general will also examine federal officers' response to civil unrest in Washington, D.C., including the clearing of demonstrators from Lafayette...
DOJ Watchdog Investigating Federal Agents' Actions In D.C., Portland

DOJ Watchdog Investigating Federal Agents' Actions In D.C., Portland Watch VideoThe Department of Justice's watchdog agency is investigating the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. Members of...
Federal agents' use of force at protests faces internal U.S. government probes

 The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog launched probes on Thursday into the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.,...
