You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dharmendra Pradhan attends 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, which was co-chaired with US Secretary of Energy Dept, Dan Brouillette. The meeting was held in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago ‘Sure, pure & secure’: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa



PM Modi inaugurated the Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, Asia’s largest solar plant project, in MP’s Rewa. “Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:22 Published 2 weeks ago Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 during inauguration of 750 MW Solar Project via video conferencing said solar energy is the medium of energy needs of the 21st century. "Not just for the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this