Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies at age 73 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Green, born in London, was one of original four members of the band founded in 1967 and was one of eight members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.