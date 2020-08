You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border



Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Israel, Hezbollah trade fire in 'security incident' near Lebanese border The Israeli military confirmed on Monday there had been a "security incident" on the country's northern border with Lebanon and said its forces were engaged in...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



Netanyahu says 'Hezbollah playing with fire' after Lebanon border incident Prime minister and Defense Minister Gantz issue warning to Hezbollah and Lebanon after reported attempt by Iran-backed organization to infiltrate Israel, which...

Haaretz 1 week ago



Israeli PM warns Hezbollah on border clash The Israeli military says it opened fire on a squad of armed militants who crossed the crossed the border into Israel from Lebanon.

SBS 1 week ago





