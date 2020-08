Iranian officials urged to unite after nuclear plant blast Iran’s supreme leader has addressed the country’s parliament amid growing divisions and unanswered questions over the explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility earlier this month.

Every Job Homer Simpson's Ever Had



While most of us know Homer J. Simpson as a Nuclear Safety Inspector that works for Mr. Burns, Homer's career path on 'The Simpsons' is far more expansive than that. From Homer's early days working as.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 42:51 Published on June 30, 2020