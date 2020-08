You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike



The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th



A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published on June 23, 2020 Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus



A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this