Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser BirxPelosi did not elaborate about Birx, a lead member of the coronavirus task force along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end 01:54

 [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House Dems: Navarro Blew $644 Million Ventilator Deal [Video]

House Dems: Navarro Blew $644 Million Ventilator Deal

The novel coronavirus pandemic produced an unprecedented and urgent demand for hospital ventilators. Now, House Democrats say the White House got duped into overpaying Philips Respirionics for..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
GDP Drop 'Unprecedented' but So Was Fed Response, Says White House Adviser [Video]

GDP Drop 'Unprecedented' but So Was Fed Response, Says White House Adviser

The gross domestic product made a record-breaking plunge in the last quarter and unemployment claims went up for the second week as states reverse course on reopenings amid spikes in coronavirus cases...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:46Published
Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him [Video]

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him

Despite insisting that he has a 'very good' relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that one thing escaped him. Namely, Trump wondered why the doctor's approval..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi Declares 'No Confidence' in Coronavirus Task Force's Birx

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she had no confidence in White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx - an astounding...
Newsmax


Tweets about this