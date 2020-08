You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Wall of Moms' join anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon



A group of mothers - dubbed the "Wall of Moms" - have joined anti-racist protests in Portland, Oregon. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police



Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis



Violence in West Jerusalem as thousands of protesters call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this