Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days -Pompeo

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The news comes after Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One on Friday that he would issue an order for social media platform TikTok to be banned in the United States.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? 00:42

 President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The...

