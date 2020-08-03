Global  
 

Microsoft, TikTok to Continue Talks; Trump Gives App’s Chinese Owner 45 Days to Reach Deal to Sell

VOA News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Microsoft says it would ensure that all of the private data of the app's American users are transferred to and remain in the US
News video: Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? 00:42

 President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The...

