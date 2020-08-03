Video: SpaceX capsule, NASA make first splashdown in 45 yrs

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years said Friday they’ll have seasick bags ready to use if... Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS •Denver Post •Deutsche Welle •TMZ.com