Video: SpaceX capsule, NASA make first splashdown in 45 yrs

Khaleej Times Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Trump and Vice President, who both attended the launch, congratulated the SpaceX and NASA teams.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico 01:12

 SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts...

