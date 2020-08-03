Video: SpaceX capsule, NASA make first splashdown in 45 yrs

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule



U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month

NASA and SpaceX make first Earth splashdown



If the Crew Dragon capsule performs as expected, NASA will fully certify SpaceX to conduct manned rocket launches from US soil.