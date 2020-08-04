Trump escalates election fraud rhetoric, claims authority over mail-in voting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears



[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears



[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire



[NFA] State and local elections data show Democratic voters are embracing mail-in ballots at rates far above Republicans ahead of a contest that could see decreased turnout on election day. This.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this