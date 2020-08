Macron offers solidarity as France sends assistance to Lebanon Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday offered "brotherly solidarity" to Lebanon afte... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this