PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues 01:22 Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have...