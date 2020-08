Ashkenazi urges Latin American countries to ban Hezbollah Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Foreign Minister offers Beirut disaster aid: “We differentiate between Hezbollah and the Lebanese people.” Foreign Minister offers Beirut disaster aid: “We differentiate between Hezbollah and the Lebanese people.” 👓 View full article

