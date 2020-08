Holocaust curriculum designed by survivor goes live Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The curriculum is the first designed and developed by a living Holocaust survivor, and includes six lesson plans designed by a living Holocaust survivor. The curriculum is the first designed and developed by a living Holocaust survivor, and includes six lesson plans designed by a living Holocaust survivor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miss Holocaust Survivor Pageant



This 93-year-old Auschwitz survivor was just named Miss Holocaust Survivor. 👑 Credit: BRUT Duration: 01:18 Published on July 16, 2020 Holocaust survivor and wife celebrate love and life



A local holocaust survivor Ben Lesser and his wife Jean Singer are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. To re-create their first death, their family surprised them with a limo - the couple also.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published on June 18, 2020

Tweets about this