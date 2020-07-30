Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 (
6 hours ago) This is the first time Facebook removes a presidential post
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
32 minutes ago
Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts 02:00
