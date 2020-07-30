Global  
 

Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

Haaretz Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
This is the first time Facebook removes a presidential post
News video: Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts 02:00

 Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Facebook removes Trump post for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

 Facebook, apparently, does have a line. The social media giant removed a video from Donald Trump's official Facebook page on Wednesday. The stated reason,...
Mashable

Facebook, Twitter remove Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

 Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the...
Japan Today

Facebook removes Donald Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

 In the video, the US President said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
Brisbane Times


