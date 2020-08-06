What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate



The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there. HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 7 hours ago

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion



US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:42 Published 8 hours ago