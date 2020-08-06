Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Trump On Twitter And Facebook, National Conventions

NPR Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Investigations continue in the Beirut explosion. Twitter and Facebook go after Trump for sharing coronavirus misinformation. And, the pandemic is changing the National Conventions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: More Than 100 Dead & 4,000 Injured After Massive Explosion In Beirut

More Than 100 Dead & 4,000 Injured After Massive Explosion In Beirut 02:05

 CBS4's Ian Lee reports the explosion appeared to have been caused by an ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut's port since 2013.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast [Video]

The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast

BEIRUT — A BBC Arabic journalist Maryem Taoumi was conducting a virtual interview from the network's Beirut office when the explosion took place on Tuesday. The video, shared by the broadcaster..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:20Published
SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast [Video]

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast

A Naples restaurant owner tells Fox 4 that his sister suffered minor injuries after an explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this

monitor_PH

Pub Health Monitor RT @NPRHealth: News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Trump On Twitter And Facebook, National Conventions https://t.co/AXWrgmKam9 4 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Trump On Twitter And Facebook, National Conventions https://t.co/KjTFKIl8xY 4 minutes ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Trump On Twitter And Facebook, National Conventions https://t.co/AXWrgmKam9 4 minutes ago

VVarrenO

Warren Oakes @Sarahrafehi @CBCNews @netanyahu @IsraeliPM Ha ha, no Hebrew for me - just "translate" lol! I read that tweet whil… https://t.co/kZDD0U4Gv9 6 hours ago

LucianFerguson9

Lucian Ferguson RT @thewebbix: NPR Brief [audio 10 min] - Beirut Explosion: 3,000+ devastated by massive Beirut explosion - Missouri Primary Upset: Longtim… 9 hours ago

SCOTTYSIMM

SCOTTY SIMMONS News Brief: Beirut Explosion, Missouri Primary Upset, Overseas COVID-19 Relief Checks https://t.co/gpDYL45aZW 12 hours ago