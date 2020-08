Troop firing kills Palestinian woman amid West Bank clash Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Palestinian woman died of a gunshot wound yesterday after being shot near the site of clashes between Palestinian youths an... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day



A Palestinian artist who lives in the Gaza Strip made this sculpture form sand to mark World Refugee Day on Saturday (June 20th). Rana Ramlawi, 24, said "one of her goals" in creating the piece was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:21 Published on June 21, 2020

Tweets about this