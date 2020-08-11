DC Comics to hold free 24-hour online star-studded confab with Gal Gadot

Global  
 

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
DC Comics to hold free 24-hour online star-studded confab with Gal GadotAmong the big names set to appear are Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zack Snyder.
