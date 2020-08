You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Considers Political Ad Ban



Facebook considers political ad ban ahead of the November election. The news comes as the social giant faces backlash from advertisers for not censoring hate speech and fake news. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:22 Published on July 13, 2020 Zuckerberg Makes Changes To How Information Is Spread On Facebook



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will start fixing the way information is spread. He said Facebook will put labels or take down posts from public figures that violate its rules. According.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on June 27, 2020 Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political Ads



Facebook also plans to launch a Voting Information Center. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:22 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this