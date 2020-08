Family flees blaze near their home as California wildfire rages



A wildfire north of Los Angeles led to hundreds of evacuations after growing rapidly on Wednesday (August 12). Kate Savage, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Yes we were evacuated at 5:30 last night. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago

