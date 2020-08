TV Highlights of the week: Bruce, Ofra and Lovecraft Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Springsteen wrote in his autobiography about his struggles with depression and his demons. In Western Stars, he continues to explore his self-destructive impulses and the emotions they inspire. Springsteen wrote in his autobiography about his struggles with depression and his demons. In Western Stars, he continues to explore his self-destructive impulses and the emotions they inspire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this