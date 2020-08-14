Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With Trump's help, Israel, UAE strike deal to normalize relations

MENAFN.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) In a surprise announcement on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and UAE have struck a historic peace deal t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Israel strikes breakthrough deal with UAE

Israel strikes breakthrough deal with UAE 02:55

 The UAE and Israel are to establish diplomatic ties in a deal halting the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal [Video]

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:16Published
President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE [Video]

President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest news out of the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published
Pres. Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And UAE [Video]

Pres. Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And UAE

President Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates Thursday that will usher in the "full normalization of relations" between the nations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

With US President Donald Trump's help, Israel and UAE reach historic deal to normalise relations

 A joint statement said that this historic diplomatic breakthrough is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders
Zee News

Israel and the UAE reach historic deal to normalise relations, with US help

 The two Middle Eastern nations reached a deal that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump...
The Age

With Trump's help, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize relations

 Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House...
Haaretz


Tweets about this