You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Laboratory in Argentina assured the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by December



The owner of Grupo Insud, Hugo Sigman, confirmed through Radio Mitre that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in Argentina has already begun its production and will be ready by December.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago Europe Inc. plunges into the red



A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine



Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:16 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this