UN Security Council rejects resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The United States could now follow through on a threat to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran using a provision in the nuclear deal, known as snapback. The United States could now follow through on a threat to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran using a provision in the nuclear deal, known as snapback. 👓 View full article