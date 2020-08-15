Global  
 

Turkey, Iran, Ben Rhodes, Tlaib united in criticism of UAE-Israel deal

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Turkey, Iran, Ben Rhodes, Tlaib united in criticism of UAE-Israel dealIran's regime, joined by Turkey, Ben Rhodes and Rashida Tlaib, criticized the UAE-Israel deal.
 Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

