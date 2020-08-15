Turkey, Iran, Ben Rhodes, Tlaib united in criticism of UAE-Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.
