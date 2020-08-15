Turkey, Iran, Ben Rhodes, Tlaib united in criticism of UAE-Israel deal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UAE-Israel peace deal: Why it's historic, who benefits | Oneindia News



Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal to normalise relations, in what was called a historic accord by US President Donald Trump, who helped broker it. This is big as until now Israel.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published 21 hours ago Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal



[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President



If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted. Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:47 Published on July 19, 2020

Tweets about this