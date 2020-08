Crawford cools red-hot Knights, Barzal scores OT winner Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Corey Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots as the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss in the posts... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this