Israelis to be able to fly to Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria on Sunday - El Al Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Considering these destinations are located in green states, Israeli would not have to enter a two-week quarantine upon their return to Israel. Considering these destinations are located in green states, Israeli would not have to enter a two-week quarantine upon their return to Israel. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this drdivine Israelis to be able to fly to Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria on Sunday - El Al https://t.co/D01MUVy4BU 4 minutes ago Michael Argiroudis RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Israeli tourists will have the opportunity to fly to some areas of Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia starting Sunday, accor… 6 minutes ago The Jerusalem Post #Israeli tourists will have the opportunity to fly to some areas of Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia starting Sunday, a… https://t.co/QfIAXRupFM 11 minutes ago N-IB RT @davidhazony: In addition to Greece, Israelis will now be able to travel to Croatia and Bulgaria without quarantining upon return. (Heal… 5 days ago David Hazony In addition to Greece, Israelis will now be able to travel to Croatia and Bulgaria without quarantining upon return… https://t.co/DA15atjtMv 6 days ago Israel Headline News Will Israelis be able to visit Greece without isolation? https://t.co/Aa40tDG8Xm 1 week ago David Hazony According to the report, Israelis will be able to visit a limited number of locations in Greece. The move requires… https://t.co/sNSaJAd0kL 1 week ago