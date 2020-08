You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules



From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea



NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency



North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Gulf-Times #South Korea warns of nationwide virus risk https://t.co/Yvk7rAa9tN 2 hours ago