UAE- Will have a chat with Ashwin about 'Mankading', says Ponting Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is not in favour of 'Mankading' and has said that he will have a chat with off-spin... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this