Iran claims it has new cruise missiles and advanced drones - report Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The new weapons are named for the two men the US killed in January in Baghdad, Muhandis and Soleimani. The new weapons are named for the two men the US killed in January in Baghdad, Muhandis and Soleimani. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this